Tatva Chintan Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Declines 2%, Misses Estimates
Tatva Chintan Pharma's Q1 revenue rose 29.29% to Rs 114.3 crore.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.'s profit declined in the first quarter, missing analysts' estimates.The company's net profit fell 2% year-on-year to Rs 9.5 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 10.3 crore.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 29.29% at Rs 114.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 130.27 crore).
Ebitda rises 40.13% to Rs 21.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17.57 crore).
Margin at 18.63% versus 17.19%.
Net profit is down 2.061% to Rs 9.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10.3 crore).
Shares of the company fell 0.5% to Rs 1,679 apiece, as compared with a rise of 0.7% in the benchmark BSE Sensex on Friday at 3:20 p.m.
