Tata Tech's Upcoming IPO Propels Little-Known Stock To All-Time High

The first initial public offering from the house of Tata in nearly two decades has propelled a little-known Tata Group stock to all-time highs.

On Monday, shares of Tata Investment Corp. surged as much as 17.65% to an intraday high of Rs 4,598.70 apiece, before giving up some of the gains to settle at an all-time high of Rs 4,501.75 apiece—up 15.17% from its previous close. The stock’s trading volume was 27 times its 30-day average, Bloomberg data showed.

On Friday, the stock was locked in an upper circuit of 20%.