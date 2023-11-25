Tata Technologies IPO: Company Sets Issue Price At Rs 500 Per Share
The company's IPO was subscribed nearly 70 times by close.
Tata Technologies Ltd. has priced its initial public offering at the upper end of the band after the issue received stellar demand from investors by close.
The company, in consultation with book running lead managers, has finalised the offer price, including the anchor investor offer price, at Rs 500 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each, according to an exchange filing by parent Tata Motors Ltd. The company had earlier set the price band at Rs 475–500 per share.
The size of IPO, the first from the Tata Group since 2004, aggregates to Rs 3,042 crore. It comprises offer for sale of:
46,275,000 shares by the company amounting to Rs 2,314 crore
9,716,853 shares by Alpha TC Holdings Pte. Ltd. amounting to Rs 4,86 crore.
4,858,425 shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I worth Rs 243 crore.
The Tata Technologies IPO was subscribed 69.43 times as of 6:06 pm on Friday, the final day of the three-day offer.
The demand was led by qualified institutional, who picked up 203.41 times the shares set aside for them. The institutional investors portion in all received 62.11 times subscription. Retail investors and Tata Motors Ltd. shareholders subscribed 16.5 times and 29.19 times, respectively.
The offer also received the highest number of applications for an Indian IPO at 73.58 lakh, topping Life Insurance Corp. of India, according to Nuvama’s Finworld app.