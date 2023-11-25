Tata Technologies IPO: Company Sets Issue Price At Rs 500 Per Share

Tata Technologies Ltd. has priced its initial public offering at the upper end of the band after the issue received stellar demand from investors by close.

The company, in consultation with book running lead managers, has finalised the offer price, including the anchor investor offer price, at Rs 500 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each, according to an exchange filing by parent Tata Motors Ltd. The company had earlier set the price band at Rs 475–500 per share.

The size of IPO, the first from the Tata Group since 2004, aggregates to Rs 3,042 crore. It comprises offer for sale of: