Tata Technologies Buy, Sell Or Hold? Here's What Analysts Say

Tata Technologies Ltd.'s shares rose up to 180% over the issue price as they opened on the exchanges on Thursday, making it the best market debut in the Indian stock market.

The shares listed on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 1,200 apiece and on the BSE at Rs 1,199 per share, with a premium of 140% over its IPO price. The shares touched the high of Rs 1,400 apiece, with a jump of 180% and later pared gains to trade over 160% higher than the IPO price at Rs 1,303.15 per share at 2:45 p.m. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.15% higher at that time.

The engineering services company allotted 1.58 crore shares at Rs 500 apiece to 67 anchor investors. SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund secured the highest allocation of 4.30%. Other buyers include Fidelity International, Nippon Life India, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Kotak, DSP, Motilal Oswal, Edelweiss, Goldman Sachs and others.

Here is what analysts have to say about the debut.