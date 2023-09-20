Tata Steel's Green Push In U.K. To Lower Earnings Volatility: S&P Global
Tata Steel's Ltd.'s £1.25 billion green push in the U.K. is expected to lower its earnings volatility, and the shift to electric arc furnaces will also improve the overall cost structure, according to S&P Global.
The weaker cost position of the steelmaker's U.K. business compared with its India operations has historically resulted in higher earnings volatility for the company compared to its peers, the financial services firm said in a note. This is despite UK operations accounting for only about 10% of the company’s total production.
The greener EAF is expected to result in total savings of £150–175 per tonne, including £50–60 per tonne carbon-cost savings, according to management estimates.
Tata Steel's agreement with the government includes a £500-million grant from the U.K. government for setting up a 3 million tonne electric arc furnace in its Port Talbot facility. The abundant availability of steel scrap in the U.K. will improve raw-material security, S&P Global said.
The proposed investment is expected to slow down the company's deleveraging process until the financial year 2026. However, the ratio of funds from operations to debt will continue to remain above 40% irrespective of the restructuring cost, it said.
The company plans to restructure the existing 'heavy-end' carbon-intensive assets like blast furnaces and coke ovens that are reaching the end of their operational lives.
Beyond fiscal 2025, Tata Steel's credit metrics are expected to improve further, with the ratio nearing 60%, assuming full ramp-up of the Kalinganagar facility's 5-MT expansion.
Shares of Tata Steel were trading 0.73% lower at Rs 129.50 apiece, compared to a 0.93% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11.42 a.m. The share price rose as much as 1% during the day to Rs 131.80 apiece.
The stock has risen 15% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was 60.6.
Twenty-five out of the 31 analysts tracking Tata Steel maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold', and two maintain a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 5.8%.