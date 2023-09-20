Tata Steel's Green Push In U.K. To Lower Earnings Volatility: S&P Global

The greener EAF is expected to result in total savings of £150–175 per tonne, including £50–60 per tonne carbon-cost savings, according to management estimates.

Tata Steel's agreement with the government includes a £500-million grant from the U.K. government for setting up a 3 million tonne electric arc furnace in its Port Talbot facility. The abundant availability of steel scrap in the U.K. will improve raw-material security, S&P Global said.

The proposed investment is expected to slow down the company's deleveraging process until the financial year 2026. However, the ratio of funds from operations to debt will continue to remain above 40% irrespective of the restructuring cost, it said.

The company plans to restructure the existing 'heavy-end' carbon-intensive assets like blast furnaces and coke ovens that are reaching the end of their operational lives.

Beyond fiscal 2025, Tata Steel's credit metrics are expected to improve further, with the ratio nearing 60%, assuming full ramp-up of the Kalinganagar facility's 5-MT expansion.