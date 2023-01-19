Tata Steel Well-Positioned As China Reopens, Say CLSA And JPMorgan

Global news flows will continue to dominate the outlook for the Indian metals sectors. A faster reopening in China and stimulus has provided a new lease of life for the sector although the improvement in the on-ground demand is still elusive, according to CLSA.

The domestic demand of steel is resilient and large steel capacity additions can keep dependence on exports high, the brokerage stated.

It is expecting steel prices to rise in the near term, in line with or at a discount to import parity, before softening in the following quarters.