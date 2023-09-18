Tata Steel Shares Hit 52-Week High After U.K. Deal; Here's What Analysts Say

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Monday after it announced a £1.25 billion investment with the U.K. government.

The investment includes a £500 million grant from the UK government for setting up a 3 million tonne electric arc furnace in Tata Steel's Port Talbot facility. Tata Steel will invest the remainder of £750 million.

The greener EAF is expected to result in total savings of £150–175 per tonne, including £50–60 per tonne carbon-cost savings, according to an exchange filing.

The plant is expected to be operational within 36 months. The company also plans to restructure the existing 'heavy-end' carbon-intensive assets like blast furnaces and coke ovens that are reaching the end of their operational lives.