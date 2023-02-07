Tata Steel Shares Fall Even As Analysts Stay Positive Despite Surprise Loss

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd. fell even as most analysts retained their ratings on the stock after the company's reported a surprise loss in the third quarter.

The Indian steelmaker's reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,223.8 crore in three months ended December compared with a profit of Rs 9,572.6 crore a year earlier. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 1,699.05 crore.

The loss came as the company faced a deferred tax outgo of Rs 2,149.9 crore. Material costs for the quarter rose to Rs 24,695.3 crore from Rs 20,546.5 crore a year earlier. The European business earnings also missed estimates.