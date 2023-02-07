ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Steel Shares Fall Even As Analysts Stay Positive Despite Surprise Loss

Tata Steel reported a consolidated net loss in Q3 on higher material costs and a deferred tax expense.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Steel's Kalinganagar plant in Odisha. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Shares of Tata Steel Ltd. fell even as most analysts retained their ratings on the stock after the company's reported a surprise loss in the third quarter.

The Indian steelmaker's reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,223.8 crore in three months ended December compared with a profit of Rs 9,572.6 crore a year earlier. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 1,699.05 crore.

The loss came as the company faced a deferred tax outgo of Rs 2,149.9 crore. Material costs for the quarter rose to Rs 24,695.3 crore from Rs 20,546.5 crore a year earlier. The European business earnings also missed estimates.

Tata Steel Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 5.73% at Rs 57,354.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56,689.9 crore).

  • Ebitda was down 72.93% at Rs 4,318.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,958.7 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 7.53% vs. 26.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.5%).

  • Net loss of Rs 2,223.8 crore vs. a net profit of Rs 9,572.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,699.0 crore profit).

Shares of Tata Steel were trading 5.7% lower as of 1:20 p.m.

Total traded volume stood at 2.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 14 implies that the stock may be oversold.

Out of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at 9.8% over the next 12 months.

Here's what analysts have to say about the Tata Steel

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintains an 'equalweight' rating with a target price of Rs 110, suggesting a 6% upside or downside from the target.

  • Brokerage terms Europe business as "a big drag" on the third-quarter results of the ongoing fiscal.

  • Standalone Ebitda of Rs 5,160 crore was 5% below the brokerage's estimates and 15% below the consensus analyst estimates. Ebitda miss was mainly led by higher operational expenditures, however, partially offset by better revenues.

  • Consolidated Ebitda was at Rs 4,318.4 crore, 4% above the brokerage's estimates but 32% below consensus analyst estimates. It was impacted by the Europe business, which reported a greater Ebitda loss than the brokerage expected.

  • The company's net loss of Rs 2,223.8 crore was partly led by a non-cash deferred tax expense of Rs 2,150 crore, mainly relating to movements in the British Steel Pension Scheme, which accounted for Rs 1,780 crore.

  • As per the brokerage, higher bear case weighting reflects unfavorable demand and supply, along with an unfavorable steel price outlook in the medium term.

  • The brokerage also sees a lower probability of an improved macroeconomic environment supporting volumes and prices.

Risks to upside

  • Improvement in Indian steel demand growth and recovery in steel prices

  • Faster-than-expected improvement in the global macroeconomic environment, thereby driving improvement in the European business.

Risks to downside

  • Sharp correction in the international steel prices.

  • Deeper-than-expected losses in Europe.

CLSA

  • Maintains an 'outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 135.

  • Brokerage terms expect third-quarter numbers to be in line with their estimates. Consolidated Ebitda of Rs 4,318.4 crore was largely in line with the brokerage's estimate of Rs 4,120 crore.

  • However, Ebitda adjusted for FX movement on intercompany debt and receivables was much lower at Rs 2,730 crore.

  • The brokerage awaits clarity on the adjustments and profitability outlook in the post-earnings call.

  • Key risks include lower-than-expected volumes due to Covid-19.

  • Upside potential comes from higher-than-expected steel prices in India and Europe, as well as lower iron ore and coking coal prices.

JPMorgan

  • Large losses were driven by inventory non-return value hits in Europe and a muted operational expenditure decline in India.

  • Headline PAT was impacted by deferred tax of Rs 2,150 crore post the insurance scheme buy in.

  • Underlying India's Ebitda per tonne was up by Rs 1,638 per tonne sequentially in the third quarter, at Rs 10,379 per tonne.

  • In the brokerage's view, the key near-term event to focus on would be China’s demand improvement over the coming weeks. Steel prices have increased by 10%, and this will flow through to earnings in the March and June quarters.

  • Key positives for the company are the visible pickup in Indian demand across segments and a broadly stable net debt as capital expenditure stood at Rs 3,150 crore in Europe.

  • We estimate domestic steel prices in India have increased by 10% from December exit levels, and Ebitda per tonne for the company should increase in the March and June quarters.

  • Given the company's relatively higher contract sales volume, the flow through of spot prices would be with a lag, as per the brokerage.

Macquarie

  • Maintains an 'outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 120.

  • Consolidated EBITDA adjusted for forex gains missed the brokerage's target by 22% of Rs 3,560 crore, implying a 22% miss.

  • According to the brokerage, the company missed estimates across segments, and a key driver was the weaker-than-expected Ebitda of a product subsidiary, which reported earnings in January 2023.

  • Tata’s core standalone domestic Ebitda of Rs 4,760 crore was 4% below the brokerage's estimate.

  • The brokerage expected domestic margins to improve due to the recent hike in the steel price.

  • Brokerage's view that near-term risk is skewed to the upside, a resumption of exports, removal of the 15% export duty and gains from backward integration of iron ore also aided the margins.

  • Consolidated net debt of Rs 71,700 crore was flat sequentially, while the company incurred Rs 4,000 crore in capital expenditure during the quarter, helped by lower working capital.

Jeffries

  • Maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 150, implying an upside of 25%.

  • As per the brokerage, the India business margins improved sequentially, but the Europe business was a drag.

  • Ebitda fell 33% sequentially and was 36% below Jefferies estimates, led by weak margins from the European business.

  • The company reported a net loss of Rs 2,223.8 crore, pulled down by non-cash deferred tax items related to the U.K. pension plan. Net debt was flat QoQ.

  • Key downside risks, as per the brokerage, include lower steel prices and higher coking prices.

Bank of America

  • Reiterates a 'buy' rating with price objective of Rs 138 on the stock.

  • Consolidated recurring net loss at Rs 600 crore was miss as compared to brokerage's estimate of Rs 200 crore.

  • Reported net debt was stable on a sequential basis at Rs 71,700 core as a reduction in working capital was offset by adverse FX.

  • New projects remain on track, with phased commissioning of the 6 MTPA pellet plant and 5 MTPA Kalinganagar expansion having begun. Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd. has begun operations and is being ramped up to 1 MTPA.

  • Brokerage retains 'buy' on low-cost positioning; deleveraging focus and positive view on India steel backed by improving price outlook.

  • Brokerage expects profitability to improve in the coming quarters on recovery in global steel prices with Indian HRC still trading at a discount to China/Japan.

