Tata Steel Realisations To Be Lower In Q2 Before A Rebound In Second Half, Says CEO Narendran

Tata Steel Ltd. expects realisations to fall in the second quarter before the performance of the steelmaker improves in the second half of FY24, according to its chief TV Narendran.

While the second-quarter realisations are expected to be lower, they will be partly offset by lower costs, Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer of the steelmaker, said in an interview with BQ Prime. The impact on earnings, however, will be intensified as the Dutch blast furnace will not be operational because of relining, he said.

Tata Steel's profit tumbled 91.8% year-on-year to Rs 634 crore in the first quarter ended June. That compares with an average profit forecast of Rs 122.3 crore based on analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The second half of FY24, however, is expected to be better than the first, Narendran said. The completion of relining of the blast furnaces in the Netherlands will boost volumes and profitability, he said.

The lagged impact of lower coking coal prices is also expected to start from the second quarter and the full benefit will be more visible in the latter half of the fiscal, according to Narendran.