Tata Steel Rating Raised To Investment Grade By Moody's

Tata Steel Ltd.'s strong credit profile due to its "solid" market position in India has made Moody's Investors Service raise the company's long-term rating to Baa3 from Ba1.

Moody’s revised Tata Steel's outlook to 'stable' as it expects an improvement in the company's profits and debt reduction efforts.

"We expect the company's profitability to increase even as softer steel prices dent revenues," Kaustubh Chaubal, senior vice president at Moody's, said in a release on Monday.