Tata Steel Q4 Results Review: What Brokerages Made Of The 83% Fall In Profit

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd. declined after analysts raised concerns about its European operation even as its fourth-quarter profit fell nearly 83%.

The Indian steel major's fourth-quarter revenue and net profit declined during the quarter ended March 2023, as a fall in European realisations partly offset the rise in India. The company, however, managed to beat estimates for all metrics by a wide margin.

Tata Steel's consolidated net profit fell 82.53% year-on-year to Rs 1,704.86 crore, according to its exchange filing, but beat the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 330.37 crore.

European business continues to struggle and was a big drag, according to Morgan Stanley, while JP Morgan saw strong India operations offset by weak Europe.