Tata Steel Q3 Results: Reports Loss On Higher Taxes, Material Costs

Tata Steel Ltd. reported a net loss in consolidated terms for the quarter ended December, on account of higher material costs and a deferred tax expense during the period.

The Indian steel behemoth registered a net loss of Rs 2,223.84 crore during the third quarter, compared to a profit of Rs 9,572.67 crore over the corresponding period a year ago, according to its exchange filing. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 1,699.05 crore.

The sharp decline in the bottom line came as the company faced a deferred tax outgo of Rs 2,149.97 crore for the three months to December.

Material costs for the quarter rose to Rs 24,695.38 crore, compared to Rs 20,546.54 crore a year ago.

Tata Steel Q3 FY23 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)