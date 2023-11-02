Tata Steel Q2 Review: U.K. Restructuring Positive In Long Term, Say Analysts

"The restructuring was expected," Rakesh Arora, managing partner at Go India Advisors, said.

The existing assets were approaching their end of life and they had low operational efficiency, according to Amit Dixit of ICICI Securities.

Majority of the impairment and restructuring costs relate to the decarbonisation project being undertaken in the U.K.. The company is undertaking a £1.25-billion investment with the U.K. government to set up a 3-million-tonne electric arc furnace at its Port Talbot facility.

Accordingly, Tata Steel incurred impairment and restructuring costs of over Rs 6,200 crore for its consolidated operations and an impairment charge of over Rs 12,500 crore on loans to European operations to its standalone books.

The new electric arc furnace that will replace the carbon-intensive assets will result in cost savings of £150 per tonne in the long term, Dixit said.

"The positives from this would emerge in three years. It's a good thing that it is out of the way now," Arora said.

Tata Steel may continue face some "hiccups" along the way in the short term, according to Dixit. However, "In our view, it's a short-time pain versus long-term gain."

"Overall, this doesn't change anything since the Street wasn't expecting a high value for European assets and these provisions are a sign that valuation for European assets is much lower than what's in their books," Arora said.