Tata Steel Q2 Preview: Profit May Drag Due To Weak Europe Operations
Tata Steel's Q2 net profit may fall 65% YoY to Rs 441 crore due to lower prices and volumes in Europe, as per Bloomberg estimate.
Tata Steel Ltd.'s profit is likely to decline, dragged by weak Europe operations.
The Tata group's flagship steel company's net profit may decline 71% year-on-year to Rs 441 crore in the September quarter, according to a consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Revenues may fall 6% to Rs 55,982 crore.
Tata Steel Q2 FY24 Preview: Bloomberg Estimates (YoY)
Revenue expected to decline 6% to Rs 55,982 crore.
Ebitda may fall 18% to Rs 4,957 crore.
Margin may decline to 8.9% vs 10.2%.
Net profit may fall 71% to Rs 441 crore.
Tata Steel's consolidated earnings are expected to decline on account of lower realisations, particularly in Europe.
"Tata Steel Q2 performance is expected to be weakest among peers due to further drag on TSE Ebitda losses," according to a Prabhudas Lilladher note.
Subdued demand and a lower price environment in Europe may lead to a Ebitda loss for Tata Steel Europe. The impact will be further intensified by lower volumes on account of ongoing relining operations in one of the two blast furnaces in the Netherlands.
Consolidated production fell 3.2% year-on-year to 7.26 million tonne in Q2 of FY24, led by a 17% year-on-year drop in Europe production.
Indian operations, on the other hand, are expected to remain robust, led by lower coking coal costs partly offset by lower realizations, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. Tata Steel India's production rose 3.9% year-on-year to 4.99 million tonne while deliveries fell 1.8% to 4.82 million tonne.
Kotak Institutional Equities estimates a 78% year-on-year growth Ebitda per ton for India operations at Rs 14,481 per tonne and a Ebitda per tonne loss of $142 per tonne for Europe operations.
Within India's operations, deliveries for its ‘Automotive & Special Products’ segment rose 7% year-on-year while ‘Branded Products & Retail’ segments' sales increased 6% YoY. ‘Industrial Products & Projects’ segment deliveries were up 4% year-on-year.
Tata Steel's £1.25 billion Investment In U.K.
Tata Steel announced a £1.25 billion investment with the U.K. government in September. The investment includes a £500 million grant from the U.K. government for setting up a 3 million tonne electric arc furnace in Tata Steel's Port Talbot facility. The steel maker will invest the remainder of the £750 million.
The greener EAF is expected to result in total savings of £150–175 per tonne, including £50–60 per tonne carbon-cost savings, according to the exchange filing.
The plant is expected to be operational within 36 months. The company also plans to restructure the existing 'heavy-end' carbon-intensive assets, like blast furnaces and coke ovens, that are reaching the end of their operational lives.
Commentary To Watch Out For
Management guidance on prices and costs across geographies for the second half of the fiscal will be crucial in the short term.
Management commentary on restructuring of the existing end-of-life assets in the U.K. and associated impairment costs, as well as restructuring of Tata Steel's balance sheet, are keys to look out for.
Restructuring could result in the potential elimination of the current cash loss in U.K. operations and the non-cash impairment of legacy investments. The U.K. operations posted an Ebitda loss of £123 million in FY23 and £39 million in Q1 FY24, which was a drag on the performance of Tata Steel Europe.
Shares of Tata Steel were trading 0.38% lower at Rs 118.70 apiece, compared with a 0.22% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 18%.