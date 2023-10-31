Tata Steel Q2 Preview: Profit May Drag Due To Weak Europe Operations

Tata Steel's consolidated earnings are expected to decline on account of lower realisations, particularly in Europe.

"Tata Steel Q2 performance is expected to be weakest among peers due to further drag on TSE Ebitda losses," according to a Prabhudas Lilladher note.

Subdued demand and a lower price environment in Europe may lead to a Ebitda loss for Tata Steel Europe. The impact will be further intensified by lower volumes on account of ongoing relining operations in one of the two blast furnaces in the Netherlands.

Consolidated production fell 3.2% year-on-year to 7.26 million tonne in Q2 of FY24, led by a 17% year-on-year drop in Europe production.

Indian operations, on the other hand, are expected to remain robust, led by lower coking coal costs partly offset by lower realizations, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. Tata Steel India's production rose 3.9% year-on-year to 4.99 million tonne while deliveries fell 1.8% to 4.82 million tonne.

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates a 78% year-on-year growth Ebitda per ton for India operations at Rs 14,481 per tonne and a Ebitda per tonne loss of $142 per tonne for Europe operations.

Within India's operations, deliveries for its ‘Automotive & Special Products’ segment rose 7% year-on-year while ‘Branded Products & Retail’ segments' sales increased 6% YoY. ‘Industrial Products & Projects’ segment deliveries were up 4% year-on-year.