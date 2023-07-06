Tata Power Shares Hit Seven-Month High On Bagging Smart-Meter Project

Shares of Tata Power Co. rose to a seven-month high on Thursday after it won a smart-meter project from the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co.

The project worth Rs 1,744 crore entails installation and maintenance of 18.6-lakh meters in Raipur, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

"It (the order) is a testament to our execution expertise in delivering high-value and specialised projects, which are aimed at transforming the power distribution domain," Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer at Tata Power, said.