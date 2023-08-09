Tata Power, Berger Paints, IRCTC, Abbott India, Zee Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Power Co. will be reporting its results for the quarter ended June on Wednesday.

The company is likely to post a net profit of Rs 768.57 crore and revenue of Rs 15,696.1 crore for the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Berger Paints India Ltd. will also report its first-quarter earnings. Revenue is expected to be Rs 3,014.05 crore, while consolidated net profit could touch Rs 325.16 crore, according to consensus estimates.

IRCTC Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 1,049.3 crore and a net profit of Rs 290.4 crore, according to estimates.

Pharma giant Abbott India Ltd. is likely to post a revenue of Rs 1,429.4 crore and a net profit of Rs 249.65 crore for the quarter under review.

Bharat Forge Ltd., Uno Minda Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., SJVN Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Natco Pharma Ltd., Granules India Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd., Vijay Diagnostic Centre Ltd., Sula Vineyard Ltd., and Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. will also report their results on Wednesday.

Other companies that will be announcing their financial results include Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd., Gujarat Pipava Port Ltd., Care Ratings Ltd., Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd., Dreamfolks Services Ltd., Eclerx Services Ltd., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Manali Petrochemical Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd., Safari Industries India Ltd., Trent Ltd., V-Guard Industries Ltd., V-Mart Retail Ltd., Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co., Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd., Dynamatic Technologies Ltd., Electrosteel Castings Ltd., FDC Ltd., Force Motors Ltd., GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd., Hawkins Cookers Ltd., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., HPL Electric and Power Ltd., KIOCL Ltd., Matrimony.com Ltd., Pilani Investment and Industries Corp. Ltd., Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd., Shankara Building Products Ltd., TD Power Systems Ltd., and Thomas Cook India Ltd.