Tata Power, Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for earning by major companies scheduled to be announced on Thursday.
While markets will be closely following the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling a rate pause, several major companies will be releasing their earnings for the quarter ended March 2023.
Among the big names slated to announce their earnings is Tata Power Co. The electric utility company is expected to see a low double digit rise year-on-year in consolidated revenue for the three months to March 2023, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.
The Tata Group company, however, is looking at more than 35% decline in net profit compared to the year-ago period, the estimates showed.
The ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Enterprises Ltd. will also announce its earnings for the March quarter. The Gautam Adani-led company is likely to see a rise in operating income, and its net profit more than double during the quarter under review, as per Bloomberg data.
Other notable companies slated to declare their earnings for the March quarter include Housing Development Finance Corp., IDFC, Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Co. and others.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.