Tata Power, Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

While markets will be closely following the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling a rate pause, several major companies will be releasing their earnings for the quarter ended March 2023.

Among the big names slated to announce their earnings is Tata Power Co. The electric utility company is expected to see a low double digit rise year-on-year in consolidated revenue for the three months to March 2023, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The Tata Group company, however, is looking at more than 35% decline in net profit compared to the year-ago period, the estimates showed.