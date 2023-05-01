Tata Motors Total Sales Dip 4% In April

BQPrimeMarketsTata Motors Total Sales Dip 4% In April
Tata Motors said its total wholesales declined by 4% to 69,599 units in April.

01 May 2023, 3:22 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Motors' logos are pictured outside their flagship showroom in Mumbai. (Photo: Vivek Prakash/Reuters)</p></div>
Tata Motors' logos are pictured outside their flagship showroom in Mumbai. (Photo: Vivek Prakash/Reuters)
Tata Motors on Monday said its total wholesales declined by 4% to 69,599 units in April, as compared with the same month last year. The company had sold 72,468 units in April 2022.

The auto major said its total domestic sales declined by 4% to 68,514 units last month, as compared with 71,467 units in the year-ago period.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales rose 13% to 47,107 units last month, as compared to 41,630 units in the same month last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 22,492 units, down 27% from 30,838 units in April 2022, it added.

