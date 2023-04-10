Tata Motors Shares Gain After Analysts Expect Faster Debt Reduction

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. gained the most in over 10 weeks after brokerages said the automaker could see a faster net debt reduction driven by a ramp-up in production along with free cash flow generation at its India unit and British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover.

"Overall auto net debt of Rs 57,500 crore as of Q3-end could halve from current levels by the end of fiscal 2024," BofA Securities said in its investor note.

Meanwhile, Nomura expects the Tata Group-owned automaker's net auto debt to reduce to Rs 23,000 crore by the end of fiscal 2025 from Rs 57,500 crore as of third-quarter-end