Tata Motors Shares Gain After Analysts Expect Faster Debt Reduction
Tata Motors' may reduce its debt faster helped by rising output, free cash flow and cash generation at its India unit and JLR.
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. gained the most in over 10 weeks after brokerages said the automaker could see a faster net debt reduction driven by a ramp-up in production along with free cash flow generation at its India unit and British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover.
Meanwhile, Nomura expects the Tata Group-owned automaker's net auto debt to reduce to Rs 23,000 crore by the end of fiscal 2025 from Rs 57,500 crore as of third-quarter-end
Tata Motors on Friday said the group's global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, rose 12% in the fourth quarter ended March compared to the previous quarter.
The global wholesales stood at 3,61,361 units in January-March, the Tata Group-owned automaker said in a stock exchange filing. This is compared to 3,22,556 units sold globally in the third quarter.
Shares of Tata Motors rose 7.17% to Rs 469.05 apiece as of 9:32 a.m., compared with 0.11% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 7.96% intraday, the most since Jan. 27, 2023.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 13.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 36 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 10.2% over the next 12 months.
Here's What Brokerages Say:
Nomura
Reiterates 'buy' rating with unchanged target price of Rs 508, implying a potential upside of 16%.
Rising production at Jaguar Land Rover and debt reduction would be important catalysts.
Estimates Tata Motors' net auto debt to reduce to Rs 23,000 crore, or about Rs 60 per share, by end-FY25.
Net debt could be about Rs 48,000 crore in fiscal 2023.
Currently, JLR’s debt reduction is tracking ahead of house estimate.
JLR could be net debt-free by fiscal 2025, given output continues to ramp up and profitability stays intact.
India's businesses also could repay the entire debt by fiscal 2025 with support from the Tata Technologies IPO, PLI, or production-linked incentive benefits, and the second tranche of TPG's rise fund of Rs 37,500 crore.
Expects JLR mix to remain largely intact with an average selling price of £75,000.
Expects JLR Ebitda margins and EBIT margins of 13.8% and 6.5%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
Expects softness in MHCV volumes as there was pre-buying in Q4 FY23.
With a focus on profitability, MHCV margins could hit double digits by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
BofA Securities
Maintains 'buy' rating with a price objective of Rs 475, implying a potential upside of 8.5%
Expects volume run rate at Jaguar Land Rover to surpass 100,000-110,000 units per quarter in the second half of fiscal 2024.
Expect JLR EBIT margins to be 6% plus levels for the fourth quarter versus 3.7% in the last quarter on positive operating leverage and a sustained positive mix.
Tata Motors is sprinting down the path of balance sheet deleveraging.
Overall auto net debt of Rs 57,500 crore as of Q3-end could halve from current levels by the end of fiscal 2024.
This will be driven by free cash of £2 billion by fiscal 2024 end, cash generation at core India businesses and non-core divestment, and TPG fund inflow of Rs 37,500 crore per EV unit.
Sees favourable risk/reward for Tata Motors at current levels.
JLR's undervaluation should get fixed as earnings or free cash flow delivery improve.
Electric vehicle can be source of upside potential for India business over time.