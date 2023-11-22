Tata Motors' Target Price Raised By CLSA On Robust JLR Volume Growth

The cost of incentives per vehicle, for both Jaguar and Land Rover, has notably risen over the last four months, the brokerage said in a note.

In June 2023, Jaguar's incentive cost per vehicle was $619, and Land Rover's was $378. But by October 2023, these figures had surged to $2,569 and $1,680, respectively, CLSA noted.

Although JLR's U.S. inventory has stabilised, CLSA estimates the company to report an Ebit margin exceeding 7%, thanks to a better product mix and lower commodity expenses.