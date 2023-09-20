Tata Motors Shares Rise After 3% Commercial Vehicle Price Hike

Shares of Tata Motors rose as much as 0.99% during the day to Rs 647 apiece. It pared gains to trade 0.37% higher at Rs 643 per share, compared to a 0.87% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10.29 a.m.

The stock has risen 66.6% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.2.

Twenty-eight out of the 35 analysts tracking Tata Motors maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 9.6%.