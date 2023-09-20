Tata Motors Shares Rise After 3% Commercial Vehicle Price Hike
The automaker's decision to hike prices is to offset the residual impact of past input costs of commercial vehicles
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. advanced on Wednesday after it hiked the prices of commercial vehicles by up to 3% from October.
The automaker's decision to increase prices is to offset the residual impact of past input costs and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of Tata Motors rose as much as 0.99% during the day to Rs 647 apiece. It pared gains to trade 0.37% higher at Rs 643 per share, compared to a 0.87% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10.29 a.m.
The stock has risen 66.6% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.2.
Twenty-eight out of the 35 analysts tracking Tata Motors maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 9.6%.