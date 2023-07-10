Tata Motors Shares Hit Record High After Q1 Business Update

Shares of the automotive manufacturing company rose 1.89% to Rs 629.90 apiece as of 10:45 a.m., compared to a 0.51% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 2.31% intraday to Rs 632.5.

Total traded volume stood at 3.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, suggesting stock may be overbought.

Out of the 36 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 2.7%.