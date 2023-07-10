Tata Motors Shares Hit Record High After Q1 Business Update
JP Morgan has increased the price target on the stock to Rs 540,
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. hit record high after its total global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, rose 5% to 3.22 lakh in the quarter ended June.
Tata Motors Group Q1 Update (Year-on-year)
Global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo fell 15% to 88,456.
Global wholesales of passenger vehicles rose 8% to 1.40 lakh.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 93,253 vehicles.
Jaguar wholesales for Q1 were 10,324 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 82,929 vehicles.
Shares of the automotive manufacturing company rose 1.89% to Rs 629.90 apiece as of 10:45 a.m., compared to a 0.51% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 2.31% intraday to Rs 632.5.
Total traded volume stood at 3.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, suggesting stock may be overbought.
Out of the 36 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 2.7%.
J.P Morgan On Tata Motors
The research firm maintains 'neutral' rating and increased the price target to Rs 540, implying an downside return potential of 14.23%.
There is a minimal increase in Tata Motors' outlook and valuation for the India business as growth is moderating.
Higher margins in Jaguar Land Rover is an upside risk. Slow demand or increased competition in India CV/PV are downside risks, J.P Morgan said in July 9 note.
Tata Motors has been the best performing Indian Auto stock year-to-date (+58% vs. Nifty Auto at +22%), primarily due to a change in outlook for Jaguar Land Rover.
J.P Morgan is presenting a Bull case with target price of Rs 782, implying an upside of Rs 25%, and a Bear case with price target of Rs 430, a downside return potential of 30%.
CLSA On Tata Motors
The brokerage firm reiterates 'buy' rating with an unchanged price target of Rs 690, implying an upside return potential of 8.99%.
CLSA is positive on continued improvement in Jaguar Land Rover' volume driven by strong demand and high order book of 185k units with RR/RR Sport/Defender forming 76% of its books.
"We expect more than 18% year-on-year growth in wholesale volume (ex-China JV) in FY24 to reach 380k units", CLSA said in a July 10 note.
With supply contracts in place and stability in manufacturing plants, the company remains on tracks to deliver 400k wholesale units in FY24CL.
With an improving model mix, easing inflation, operating leverage benefits and cost optimisations, the company expects to deliver 6% Ebit margin in FY24.
" We expect its Ebit margin to remain in the range of 6-6.5% over FY24-26CL", it said.