Tata Motors Shares Hit Record High After It Mulls Price Hike In January
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. hit record high on Tuesday as it is considering a hike in the prices of its passenger and electric vehicles in January.
The auto major will give the details of the hike and its impact in a few weeks, a Tata Motors spokesperson told PTI.
If the company goes ahead with the hike, it will be joining the likes of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Audi India which have also planned to hike the prices of their vehicles in January.
Moreover, the company's subsidiary, Tata Technologies, finalised the offer price at Rs 500 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each on Saturday. The scrip has risen 2.2% since the launch of the IPO over the last week.
Tata Motors' stock rose as much as 2.57% during the day to Rs 691 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.27% higher at Rs 689 apiece compared to a 0.11% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11.26 a.m.
It has risen 77.73% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.13.
Twenty-eight out of the 35 analysts tracking Tata Motors maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 59.7%.