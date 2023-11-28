Tata Motors Shares Hit Record High After It Mulls Price Hike In January

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. hit record high on Tuesday as it is considering a hike in the prices of its passenger and electric vehicles in January.

The auto major will give the details of the hike and its impact in a few weeks, a Tata Motors spokesperson told PTI.

If the company goes ahead with the hike, it will be joining the likes of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Audi India which have also planned to hike the prices of their vehicles in January.

Moreover, the company's subsidiary, Tata Technologies, finalised the offer price at Rs 500 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each on Saturday. The scrip has risen 2.2% since the launch of the IPO over the last week.