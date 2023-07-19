Tata Group Plans £4 Billion EV Battery Cell Factory In U.K.

Tata Group announced its foray into the EV battery manufacturing space in the United Kingdom with plans to set up a 40 GW battery cell gigafactory.

The investment of over £4 billion, or approximately Rs 42,480.9 crore, will deliver electric mobility and renewable energy storage solutions for customers in the U.K. and Europe, according to the company's press release.

The largest-ever gigafactory in Europe is expected to generate over 4,000 jobs, and it positions the country as the most attractive place to build electric vehicles, said the U.K. Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, in a statement.

Gigafactory is a generic term referring to facilities that produce batteries for electric vehicles on a large scale. Sunak further said, "With the global transition to zero-emission vehicles well underway, this will help grow our economy by driving forward our lead in battery technology while creating as many as 4,000 jobs and thousands more in the supply chain.

JLR and Tata Motors will be the primary customers, with supplies commencing from 2026, the press release said.

"With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the U.K., alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive," added N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.