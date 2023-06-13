Tata Motors Retains 'Buy' Rating From Jefferies On JLR, India Business Estimates

Tata Motors Ltd. has retained a 'buy' rating from Jefferies with a price target of Rs 700 per share.

Its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover, expects net debt to fall below £1 billion by the next fiscal, due to its resilience against global headwinds, including the shortage of chips, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical constraints, it said in an annual report on Monday.

The brand said it aims to clock a revenue of £28 billion, or approximately Rs 2.9 lakh crore, by fiscal 2024 and reduce its net debt to zero by fiscal 2025.