Tata Motors Q4 Results Review: Turnaround Story To Continue In FY24, Say Analysts

While the luxury carmaker JLR has improved its performance in recent quarters with a better supply of semiconductors, the India passenger vehicle business' turnaround story saw significant gains in the year-ended March.

The company's passenger vehicle market share has jumped to 14% in the year-ended March from 5% in fiscal 2019–20.

Shares of the automaker rose 2.22% to Rs 527.40 apiece as of 9:25 a.m., compared with a 0.20% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of 35 analysts tracking the stock, 29 maintain a 'buy', three suggest a 'hold,' and three recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.5%.