Tata Motors, HPCL, HAL, Cipla, IGL, Polycab Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Indian automobile major Tata Motors, state-run oil company Hindustan Petroleum Corp., defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics, pharmaceutical company Cipla will be the biggest names in focus on the earnings front this Friday.

The homegrown carmaker is expected to report a 31% rise in net profit for the three months to March 2023, as per consensus of analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg. On top of that, the company is expected to clock a profit this time, against a loss in the year-ago period