Tata Motors, Hindustan Petroleum Q4 Profit Exceeds Expectations — Earnings Wrap

Indian auto major Tata Motors Ltd. returned to black in the recently concluded March quarter by exceeding expectations, according to its exchange filing on Friday.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 5,408 crore as against an analyst estimate of Rs 3,558.46 crore.

Meanwhile, the state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. exceeded estimates for its bottom line by a huge margin. The company posted a profit of Rs 3,608.32 crore in the quarter under review, when the consensus of analyst estimates had only expected Rs 162.40 crore.