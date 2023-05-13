Tata Motors, Hindustan Petroleum Q4 Profit Exceeds Expectations — Earnings Wrap
Here are some of the major earnings announced after market hours on May 12.
Indian auto major Tata Motors Ltd. returned to black in the recently concluded March quarter by exceeding expectations, according to its exchange filing on Friday.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 5,408 crore as against an analyst estimate of Rs 3,558.46 crore.
Meanwhile, the state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. exceeded estimates for its bottom line by a huge margin. The company posted a profit of Rs 3,608.32 crore in the quarter under review, when the consensus of analyst estimates had only expected Rs 162.40 crore.
Here are some of the major earnings announced after market hours on May 12:
Tata Motors Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 35% to Rs 1.06 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.02 lakh crore).
Ebitda increased 58% to Rs 13,114 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,352.71 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 12.4% vs 10.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.08%).
Net profit at Rs 5,408 crore vs loss of Rs 1,033 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,558.46 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.
Hindustan Petroleum Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 10.67% to Rs 1.08 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.01 lakh crore).
Ebitda up 82.83% at Rs 5,129.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,072.60 crore).
Ebitda margin at 4.75% vs 2.87% (Bloomberg estimate: 4%).
Net profit up 78.77% at Rs 3,608.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 162.40 crore).
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.79% at Rs 1,350.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,343.15 crore).
Ebitda up 5.23% at Rs 451.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 408.06 crore).
Ebitda margin at 33.46% vs 33% (Bloomberg estimate: 30.4%).
Net profit down 2.27% at Rs 316.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 280.10 crore).
The board declared the second interim dividend of Rs 21 per share for fiscal 2023. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as May 20, and it will be paid on and from June 8.
DLF Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.89% at Rs 1,456.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,583.93 crore).
Ebitda up 8.38% at Rs 398.35 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 504.48 crore).
Ebitda margin at 27.36% vs 23.75% (Bloomberg estimate: 31.8%).
Net profit up 40.45% at Rs 569.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 565.42 crore).
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share for financial year 2023.
Indian Overseas Bank Q4 FY23 (Standalone)
Net interest income up 41.41% at Rs 2,276.11 crore.
Net profit up 17.69% at Rs 650.07 crore.
GNPA ratio at 7.44% vs 8.19%.
NNPA ratio at 1.83% vs 2.43%.
The board approved raising Rs 2,000 crore during financial year 2024—Rs 1,000 crore through issue of equity shares, and another Rs 1,000 crore through Basel III compliant Tier II bonds.
Indraprastha Gas Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 53.28% at Rs 4,061.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,720.80 crore).
Ebitda down 6.83% at Rs 466.28 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 482.80 crore).
Ebitda margin at 11.48% vs 18.89% (Bloomberg estimate: 13%).
Net profit down 7.76% at Rs 397.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 372.90 crore).
Great Eastern Shipping Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 58.92% at Rs 1,455.98 crore.
Ebitda up 119.39% at Rs 847.04 crore.
Ebitda margin at 58.18% vs 42.14%.
Net profit up 282.04% at Rs 721.94 crore.
The board declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 9 per share, with a total outgo of Rs 128.49 crore for the year ended March 2023.
APL Apollo Tubes Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.13% at Rs 4,431.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,621.62 crore).
Ebitda up 21.34% at Rs 322.90 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 317 crore).
Ebitda margin at 7.29% vs 6.31% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.86%).
Net profit up 14.27% at Rs 201.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 210.17 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for financial year 2023.
Kennametal India Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 4.07% at Rs 255.7 crore.
Ebitda down 28.4% at Rs 30.5 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.93% vs 17.34%.
Net profit down 42.01% at Rs 15.6 crore.
The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for fiscal 2023, with record date fixed as May 25.
Dish TV India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21.45% at Rs 504.82 crore.
Ebitda down 95.73% at Rs 15.04 crore.
Ebitda margin at 2.98% vs 54.85%.
Net loss narrows to Rs 1,720.62 crore from a loss of Rs 2,031.99 crore.