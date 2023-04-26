Tata Motors Gets Upgraded By S&P On Earnings Improvements, Potential Deleveraging

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Tata Motors Ltd. and TML Holdings Pte. to a 'BB' rating on earnings improvements, potential deleveraging, and a stable outlook.

Tata Motors Ltd.'s cash flow should strengthen over the next 12–18 months due to improving operating conditions in India and at its 100% subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, the S&P statement added.

Solid earnings and free operating cash flow are expected to support debt reduction. The debt reduction at Tata Motors Ltd. will accelerate if it successfully lists its subsidiary, Tata Technologies Ltd., as planned.

S&P Global Ratings has raised the long-term issuer and issued credit ratings on Tata Motors and its core subsidiary, TML Holdings Pte. Ltd., to 'BB' from 'BB-.'

"We may lower the ratings if Tata Motors' earnings decline materially and its cash flow drops such that its consolidated funds from operations to debt ratio remains below 20% on a sustained basis," S&P Global Ratings said.