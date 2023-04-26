Tata Motors Gets Upgraded By S&P On Earnings Improvements, Potential Deleveraging
S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Tata Motors Ltd. and TML Holdings Pte. to a 'BB' rating on earnings improvements, potential deleveraging, and a stable outlook.
Tata Motors Ltd.'s cash flow should strengthen over the next 12–18 months due to improving operating conditions in India and at its 100% subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, the S&P statement added.
Solid earnings and free operating cash flow are expected to support debt reduction. The debt reduction at Tata Motors Ltd. will accelerate if it successfully lists its subsidiary, Tata Technologies Ltd., as planned.
S&P Global Ratings has raised the long-term issuer and issued credit ratings on Tata Motors and its core subsidiary, TML Holdings Pte. Ltd., to 'BB' from 'BB-.'
"We may lower the ratings if Tata Motors' earnings decline materially and its cash flow drops such that its consolidated funds from operations to debt ratio remains below 20% on a sustained basis," S&P Global Ratings said.
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. advanced 0.58% to Rs 476.3 apiece as of 11:24 a.m. in trade on Wednesday, compared to a 0.02% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock gained as much as 0.83% intraday. The relative strength index was 68.3.
Out of the 36 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 9.5%.