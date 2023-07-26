Tata Motors DVR Shares Swap Premium Falls To 6.99% As Street Captures Arbitrage

Tata Motors Ltd.'s share premium over its DVR shares fell to 6.99% as per its swap ratio.

After Tata Motors announced the cancellation of its DVR (differential voting rights)—also called 'A' shares—on Tuesday evening, an arbitrage opportunity arose as a result of the price differential between the two types of shares issued by the company.

Based on the ratio announced by Tata Motors, investors holding 'A' shares are set to receive seven ordinary shares for every 10 DVR shares that they hold.

Noticing this arbitrage opportunity, the street responded with a 16.19% gain in 'A' shares opening price on Wednesday.

As per the closing price on the same day, a 6.99% premium remains between the two.