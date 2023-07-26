Tata Motors DVR Shares Swap Premium Falls To 6.99% As Street Captures Arbitrage
Tata Motors DVR shares closed 12.03% higher to Rs 419.45 apiece after rising 16.72% intraday.
Tata Motors Ltd.'s share premium over its DVR shares fell to 6.99% as per its swap ratio.
After Tata Motors announced the cancellation of its DVR (differential voting rights)—also called 'A' shares—on Tuesday evening, an arbitrage opportunity arose as a result of the price differential between the two types of shares issued by the company.
Based on the ratio announced by Tata Motors, investors holding 'A' shares are set to receive seven ordinary shares for every 10 DVR shares that they hold.
Noticing this arbitrage opportunity, the street responded with a 16.19% gain in 'A' shares opening price on Wednesday.
As per the closing price on the same day, a 6.99% premium remains between the two.
Tata Motors DVR shares closed 12.03% higher at Rs 419.45 apiece after rising 16.72% intraday, as compared with a 0.5% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. Ordinary shares closed 0.26 at Rs 641.1 apiece after rising as much as 4.06% intraday.
The average traded volume for 'A' shares stood at 12.5 times their monthly average, while ordinary shares volume stood at 2.8 times their monthly average.
Of the 35 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 7%.