Tata Motors DVR Jumps 15% To Record High After Board Okays Swap With Ordinary Shares

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Motors A Shares Ltd. hit a record high in trade on Wednesday after the automaker's board approved the NCLT scheme of arrangement for the cancellation of 'A' Ordinary Shares or 'differential voting rights' shares.

The company will cancel DVR shares and issue ordinary shares. The DVR shareholders will receive seven ordinary shares for every 10 DVR shares held. The shareholding of the promoter and promoter group will decline by 3.16% post the DVR swap.

Tata Motors's June-quarter net profit rose to Rs 3,203 crore, beating analyst estimates of Rs 2,552 crore. The company's revenue also beat estimates by rising 42% to Rs 1,02,236 crore, as compared to Rs 1,01,290 crore expected from the analysts polled by Bloomberg.