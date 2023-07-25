Tata Motors DVR Holders To Get 23% Premium In Swap With Ordinary Shares

Tata Motors Ltd.'s Differential Voting Rights shares, one of the most popular instruments in the Indian markets, will soon be history.

The DVRs of Tata Motors, known as 'A' Ordinary shares, will be cancelled.

Holders of the DVR will get seven ordinary shares for every 10 DVRs held. This works out to a premium of 23% over the previous day’s close of the DVR shares and a 30% discount to the Tata Motors ordinary shares.

This is a big deal for the holders of DVRs and ordinary shares. Effectively, it is a buyback without spending a rupee. This exercise will reduce the total capital by 4% and, as the company states, have "no cash outgo and therefore no impact on the net debt".

DVRs were introduced back in 2008, which ruffled the feathers of capital market regulators. It was a first for the Indian market, and Tata Motors is the only one to issue it. It was called `A’ Ordinary shares as the market regulator disallowed the issuance of differential voting rights but allowed the `A’ shares to continue.

The latest move to cancel these shares is yet another master stroke from Tata Motors. The entire exercise will take 12–15 months to complete.

Investors were attracted by the special additional dividend of 5% and the discount to the basic ordinary shares. Anyone owning the DVR was as good as owning ordinary shares.

The discount was initially around 10%, but over the years, it has been steady in the range of about 40%.