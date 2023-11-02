Tata Motors, Dabur, Cholamandalam Investment Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., MRF Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corp., Berger Paints India Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd.,Container Corp., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Tata Motors DVR Ltd., Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd., Ratnamani Metals Ltd., 360 One WAM Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd., Clean Science and Technology Ltd., Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Akzo Nobel India Ltd., KSB Ltd., Sapphire Foods India Ltd., Deepak Fertilisers Ltd., Minda Corp. and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. will also report their earnings on Thursday.

Karnataka Bank Ltd., Chemplast Sanmar Ltd., Surya Roshni Ltd., Infibeam Avenues Ltd., NOCIL Ltd., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., Tatva Chintan Pharma Ltd., Hikal Ltd., Jtekt Ltd., Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd., Gallantt Ispat Ltd., Prataap Snacks Ltd., Heranba Industries Ltd., Insecticides India Ltd., EIH Associated Hotels Ltd., Linc Ltd., Summit Securities Ltd., Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd., Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., EIH Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., P&G Health Ltd., Godawari Power Ltd., JM Financial Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., Indigo Paints Ltd., Shipping Corp., Gabriel India Ltd., Sudarshan Chemicals Ltd., MSTC Ltd., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., Aeroflex Industries Ltd., SML Isuzu Ltd., Timex Group India Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Indraprastha Medical Corp., TajGVK Hotels Ltd., and Satia Industries Ltd. will also be reporting their second quarter results on Thursday.