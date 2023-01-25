Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Patanjali Foods Q3 Results Today — Earning Estimates

Tata Motors Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Cipla Ltd. and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. are among the major names slated to declare their financial results for the quarter ended December on Wednesday.

Indraprashtha Gas Ltd., Jindal Saw Ltd., Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., Ceat Ltd., Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., TeamLease Services Ltd., Tata Steel Long Products Ltd., Solar Industries India Ltd., DLF Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Embassy Office Parks REIT Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd. and Equitas Holdings Ltd. will also announce their earnings for the quarter.

Other companies to release their financials today are Jyothy Labs Ltd., Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., VIP Industries Ltd., VST Industries Ltd., Go Fashion (India) Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Indian Bank, India Grid Trust, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Best Agrolife Ltd., Olectra Greentech Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd. and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.