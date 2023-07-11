Tata Elxsi To Persistent: Why JPMorgan Finds Valuations Of Engineering, R&D Firms 'Super Rich'

The spending slowdown in the engineering, research, and development market over the last six months is structural and not cyclical, according to JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Though ER&D services-based firms rose over the last three years on increased spends in the digital sector, they can expect strong headwinds soon, the financial services firm said in a note.

As the global market reopened, it lowered the need for connected and smart products, and as such, enterprises were no longer keen to spend on these areas, JP Morgan said.

The biggest impact of this slowdown will be on the shares of Persistent Systems Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., and L&T Technology Services Ltd., it said, making their current valuations "super rich".