Tata Elxsi Shares Turn Volatile After Q4FY23 Results

Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd. turned volatile, swinging between gains and losses after the announcement of its fourth-quarter results. The stock swung between an intraday low of Rs 6,870 and a high of Rs 7,075 so far on Friday.

The company's net profit rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 201.51 crore, according to an exchange filing. Revenue rose 22% to Rs 837.91 crore.