Tata Elxsi Shares Fall The Most In 39 Weeks After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

BQPrimeMarketsTata Elxsi Shares Fall The Most In 39 Weeks After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates
The company's first-quarter net profit fell 6% sequentially to Rs 189 crore, compared with Rs 201.3-crore estimate.

18 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Elxsi office. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
Tata Elxsi office. (Photo: Company website)

Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd. declined the most in 39 weeks on Tuesday after its first-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit fell 6% over the previous three months to Rs 189 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 201.3-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Tata Elxsi Q1 FY24 highlights (Quarter-On-Quarter)

  • Revenue up 1.5% to Rs 850 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 878 crore).

  • Ebitda up 0.7% at Rs 251.46 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 253.45 crore).

  • Ebitda margin: 29.58% versus 29.79% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.9%).

  • Net Profit fell 6% to Rs 189 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 201.3 crore).

Shares of the company fell as much as 4.85% intraday, the most since Oct. 18, 2022, before trading 0.99% lower as of 09:57 a.m. This compares with a 0.29% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 4.5 times the 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stands at 55.03

Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, two maintain a 'buy' and five recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 11.1%.

