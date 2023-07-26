Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results: Profit Up 24%, Margin Expands
Revenue rose 12% to Rs 3,741.2 crore, while operating profit was up 19% at Rs 545 crore.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s first quarter net profit rose in line with analysts' estimates, led mainly by the domestic foods business.
Net profit of the maker of Tata Tea and Tata Salt rose 24% to Rs 316.6 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 324.9 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tata Consumer Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 12% to Rs 3,741.2 crore, as compared with the estimated Rs 3,761.3 crore.
Operating profit up 19% to Rs 545 crore as against an estimate of Rs 536.2 crore.
Margin expanded to 14.6% from 13.7%. Analysts had pegged the metric at 14.3%.
India's business grew 15.5% to Rs 2,477.9 crore.
International business revenue rose 7% to Rs 894.8 crore. In constant currency terms, revenue rose 3%.
Revenue in non-branded businesses, which include plantation and extraction businesses for tea, coffee, and other produce, rose 7.2% to Rs 377.1 crore. Revenue rose 5% in constant currency terms.
Shares of Tata Consumer Products closed 0.67% higher on Wednesday before the results were declared, as compared with a 0.53% gain on the benchmark BSE Sensex.