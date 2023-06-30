Tata Communications Shares Fall As It Decides To Buy Debt-Ridden U.S.-Based Firm

Shares of Tata Communications Ltd. declined on Friday after it said it would acquire debt-ridden U.S.-based Kaleyra Inc. for $100 million, or about Rs 820 crore.

Kaleyra provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, and software companies worldwide. It will be acquired by Tata Communications with a gross debt of $224.9 million and a net debt of $149.9 million in its books.

The acquisition announcement prompted IIFL Securities Ltd. to cut the ratings on the stock from 'add' to 'reduce'. It also lowered the price target to Rs 1,518, implying a 2.6% decrease from the last price.