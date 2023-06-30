Tata Communications Shares Fall As It Decides To Buy Debt-Ridden U.S.-Based Firm
Kaleyra has a gross debt of $224.9 million and net debt of $149.9 million.
Shares of Tata Communications Ltd. declined on Friday after it said it would acquire debt-ridden U.S.-based Kaleyra Inc. for $100 million, or about Rs 820 crore.
Kaleyra provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, and software companies worldwide. It will be acquired by Tata Communications with a gross debt of $224.9 million and a net debt of $149.9 million in its books.
The acquisition announcement prompted IIFL Securities Ltd. to cut the ratings on the stock from 'add' to 'reduce'. It also lowered the price target to Rs 1,518, implying a 2.6% decrease from the last price.
Shares of Tata Communications declined 4.44% intraday before paring losses to trade 2.07% lower as of 10:45 a.m. This compares to a 0.64% rise in the Nifty. The stock has been at its lowest in 10 weeks.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.54.
Of the eight analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy', three recommend a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1.4%.