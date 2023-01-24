Tata Communications Plunges As Q3 Profit Declines

Shares of Tata Communications Ltd. fell after its profit declined sequentially, but revenue beat analyst estimates.

The company's net profit fell 26% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 393.8 crore during the September-December quarter, it said in an exchange filing.

However, the company's revenue was up 2.2% at Rs 4,528.3 crore from the previous quarter of the ongoing financial year. As per the analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, revenue was pegged at Rs 4,489.7 crore.