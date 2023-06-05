Tata Chemicals Shares Gain The Most In Eight Months On Plans To Build EV Battery Plant

Shares of Tata Chemicals Ltd. rose the most in over eight months after it agreed to set up an electric vehicle battery plant in Gujarat.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Gujarat to set up a 20 gigawatt-capacity lithium-ion cell manufacturing factory with an investment of Rs 13,000 crore.

The deal to set up the cell manufacturing unit stems from the state's resolve to adopt 100% electric vehicles and reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners will be converted from a partnership to a limited liability company, resulting in a change of name to Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners LLC, as per an exchange filing in which it announced the reorganisation of U.S. operations to rationalise the number of intermediate entities.

Tata Chemicals will also merge two intermediate holding entities into the above-mentioned company. Furthermore, it will merge Valley Holdings Inc. into Tata Chemicals North America Inc.

Crisil has reaffirmed 'A1+' ratings on the company’s commercial paper worth Rs 100 crore, according to an exchange filing.