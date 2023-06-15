Tata Chemicals Ratings Cut As Morgan Stanley Sees Limited Upside

Morgan Stanley downgraded Tata Chemicals Ltd. to 'equal weight' as it sees limited upside after earnings peaked in the fourth quarter on a reduction in input prices.

Soda ash fundamentals are likely to soften further as the new capacity will outpace demand by 2 million tonne in aggregate in FY24, according to Morgan Stanley. Declining Chinese soda ash prices, near-term demand hiccups, and deflationary pressure could drive more price cuts and a progressively lower unit margin to mid-cycle levels by fiscal 2025, it said.

The upside from new U.S. contracts is offset by lower margins in other geographies, according to the research firm. Lower margins in India and Kenya are a function of falling regional prices, while the U.K. margin reflects new contracts kicking in in fiscal 2024.

Morgan Stanley sees potential for higher gas costs for ethane used in olefin production. It estimates that a 10% rise would have a 7% impact on earnings. Specialty chemical acquisitions are likely to struggle amid weak animal feed demand.