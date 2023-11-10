Tata Chemicals Q2 Results: Profit Falls 27%
Revenue declined 5.7% to Rs 3,998 crore vs Rs 4,239 crore in the year ago period.
Tata Chemicals Ltd. reported a decline in profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
The company's net profit fell 27% year-on-year to Rs 495 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 499.8 crore.
Tata Chemicals Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 3,998 crore vs Rs 4,239 crore, down 5.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,399.5 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 819 crore vs Rs 920 crore, down 11% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 991.7 crore).
Margin at 20.48% vs 21.7%, down 121 basis points (Bloomberg estimate: 22.50%).
Net profit at Rs 495 crore vs Rs 680 crore, down 27.2% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 499.8 crore).
Other Highlights
Company saw stable demand in India and the U.S. domestic markets.
Markets saw softening, especially in container glass and flat glass segments, leading to pricing pressure.
Inventory destocking and related softness in overall demand is expected to persist throughout the current financial year.
Revenue for the quarter was down due to lower volume of soda ash (except for India).
Ebitda was impacted due to price decrease in India and Kenya, and lower volume in the U.S., the U.K. and Kenya.
Profit for the quarter includes Rs 102 crore exceptional gain due to reversal of provision on account of settlement of long pending entry tax net debt dispute.
Shares of the company closed 0.53% higher at Rs 964.25 apiece on the BSE as compared with a rise of 0.11% in the benchmark Sensex.