Tata Chemicals Q1 Results: Profit Falls 8%, Revenue Rises
The company's Q1 revenue rose 6% to Rs 4,218 crore.
Tata Chemicals Ltd. reported a decline in profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
The company's net profit fell 8% year-on-year to Rs 587 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 613.3 crore.
Tata Chemicals Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 4,218 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4.902 crore).
Ebitda up 3% at Rs 1,043 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,077.9 crore).
Ebitda margin at 24.7% versus 25.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.99%).
Net profit down 8% at Rs 587 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 613.30 crore).
“The company has delivered a satisfactory performance during Q1 FY24 as compared to Q1 FY23, despite a challenging environment. The soda ash prices got adversely impacted as many customers delayed their purchasing decisions, due to new supplies expected from Inner Mongolia, China," said R Mukundan, managing director and cheif executive officer of the company.
This was further impacted by slower growth in Chinese economy post-Covid and softening of industrial production in developed economies and this may persist in the near-term. The company had to adopt agile pricing to maximise volume and ensure optimum utilisation of capacity, he said.
Shares of the company fell 0.71% to Rs 1,040 apiece, as compared with a rise of 0.41% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Monday at 3:30 p.m.