Tanla Platforms Shares Surge 9% After Q2 Revenue Breaches Rs 1,000 Crore Milestone

Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd. surged over 9% to a two-month high on Friday after its revenue touched a new milestone and profit increased in the July–September quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 5.27% quarter-over-quarter to Rs 142.54 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.

Tanla Platforms Ltd. scaled a new revenue milestone of over Rs 1,000 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to Rs 9,111 crore in the previous quarter, according to its investor presentation.

Tanla Platform Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)