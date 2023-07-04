Tanla Platforms Shares Hit 52-Week High After ValueFirst Digital Acquisition

Shares of Tanla Platforms rose as much as 6.35% intraday, before paring gains to trade 3.34% high as of 11:34 a.m. This compares to a 0.07% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock rose the most since June 19.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.5, implying that the stock may be overbought.

The three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 4.1%.