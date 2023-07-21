Tanla Platforms Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q1 Profit Jump

Shares of Tanla Platforms traded 3.6% higher at Rs 1,159 apiece, compared to a 0.87% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:54 a.m. The stock surged 7.29% to Rs 1,198.7, the most since June 15, 2022.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.8 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 78, indicating the stock may be overbought.

Of the three analysts tracking the company, all three maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 3.9%.