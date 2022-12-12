Tanla Platforms' Buyback Offer Is At A Premium Of Over 50% To CMP

Tanla Platforms Ltd. is undertaking the buyback through a tender offer process between Dec. 20, 2022, and Jan. 2, 2023. In September, the board approved the Rs 170 crore buyback proposal. If you had bought shares of Tanla Platform before Oct. 25, you would be eligible to participate in the buyback.

Tanla will buyback 14,16,666 equity shares at an offer price of Rs 1,200 per equity share, which represents 1.04% of the total equity shares in the existing total paid-up equity share capital of the company as of March 31, 2022. It represents 24.91% and 12.89% of the total paid-up capital and free reserves, respectively, as per the financial statements as of March 31.

The size of the buyback offer is within the statutory limit of 25% of the aggregate of the paid-up capital and free reserves of the company, as per SEBI regulations. On a consolidated basis, the company had a free cash reserve of Rs 1305 crore as of March 31, 2022.

The buyback offer price of Rs 1,200 apiece represents a premium of about 56% over the current market price of Rs 767.55 apiece as of Monday.

The stock is down about 10% since the board approved the buyback proposal on Sept. 8. Since the public announcement of the buyback, the stock has been nearly flat.

The company does not expect the buyback to cause any material impact on its profitability or earnings except to reduce the amount available for investment, that could have otherwise been deployed to generate investment income. Promoters, members of the promoter group, and persons in control of the company have expressed their intention not to participate in the buyback.

The company's basic earnings per share will increase to 45.55% post-buyback from 39.83% as of March 31.

In the last three years, the company has conducted two buyback programs, one via tender offer and the other via open market, in 2020 and 2021, respectively.