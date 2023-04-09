Talking Points This Week: RBI Pauses Despite An Oil Upmove

The MPC surprised with a cautious pause, amid elevated uncertainties in the global economic environment. The MPC’s decision comes amid the surprise of an upward revision to real GDP growth and a downward revision to average CPI inflation in FY24. While earlier crude assumptions gave the leeway for the downward revision to inflation estimates, the street is divided on whether the RBI is again ahead of the curve on anticipating the global inflation downtick, or is this an error. And the bigger disagreement is that while the worst of the inflation is likely behind us, and people would broadly agree with the RBI’s FY24 inflation forecast of 5.2%, the revised GDP growth forecast of 6.5% in FY24 appears too optimistic. Most people believe that the MPC will be on an extended pause as it evaluates the evolution of growth-inflation dynamics. Implications can be higher bond prices, traction into rate sensitive sectors and lower discounting multiples for equities. Even real estate, which has suffered not from fundamental factors but in sentiment on the markets, there could be a revival on the same. An interesting observation from Jefferies is as following:

"Data from property consultants and visibly high activity in the premium housing market suggests record pre-sales are likely for majority of listed developers in the 4Q. Affordable segment could be slowing though as it bears the brunt of higher mortgage rates. ~11-year low inventory supports sector fundamentals and as rates peak soon, valuations are likely to be bottoming where GPL, DLF and Lodha are better placed."