Talbros Automative Shares Surge 19% To A Record After Rs 580 Crore Order Win

Shares of Talbros Automative Components Ltd. surged over 19% to a record high on Monday after it received multi-year orders worth Rs 580 crore from domestic and overseas customers.

Commencing the next financial year, these orders are to be executed over the five years covering gaskets, heat shields, forgings, chassis and rubber hoses, according to an exchange filing.

Along with a market share gain in both domestic and the export market, the orders will also help the company in improving margin, it said.